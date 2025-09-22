Kazakhstan accounts for about 25% of Chevron's global production

The Kazakh President's series of meetings with U.S. business representatives continued with a conversation with Michael Wirth, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the corporation's significant contribution to Kazakhstan's economic development. Since Kazakhstan gained independence, Chevron, which is involved in developing major fields, such as Tengiz and Karachaganak, has invested approximately $55 billion in the country. Presently, Kazakhstan accounts for about 25% of the total production volumes of one of the world's largest energy companies.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Tengiz expansion project, the prospects for gas production and processing at Karachaganak, and the development of routes for hydrocarbon supplies to global markets, including via the Middle Corridor.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation Stephen Kehoe,Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky, and Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management Frank Bruno.