President: Kazakhstan is United States' key economic partner in Central Asia

The President congratulated Sergio Gor on his appointment as the U.S. President's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Affairs and U.S. Ambassador to India, noting that the Government of Kazakhstan will provide comprehensive support for his mission.

The Head of State expressed readiness to continue the dialogue aimed at achieving practical results to further strengthen the Kazakh-American strategic partnership.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the discussion, particular emphasis was placed on developing trade and economic cooperation. As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed, Kazakhstan is a key economic partner of the United States in Central Asia.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current matters on the international and regional agenda.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation Stephen Kehoe,Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management Frank Bruno, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, and Meta’s Vice President and Chief AI Scientist of Meta Yann LeCun.