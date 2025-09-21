EN
    President Tokayev holds talks with Goldman Sachs Global Institute President

    21:02, 21 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.

    Tokayev praised the long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Goldman Sachs, a leading American investment bank.

    He noted that Kazakhstan, aiming to transform into a fully digital state, is keen to cooperate in the fields of artificial intelligence and financial ecosystem digitalization.

    For his part, Jared Cohen highlighted the experience of the Goldman Sachs Digital Asset Platform.

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Cameco President Tim Gitzel.

