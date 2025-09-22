Kazakh President meets U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the development of cooperation with the U.S., one of the country’s key investment partners.

The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan had created favorable climate for foreign investors.б adding that American businesses are offered broad opportunities across a range of sectors, including energy, transportation and logistics, digitalization, and agriculture.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Howard Lutnick pointed out the United States' interest in further development of joint trade and economic, industrial, transport, logistics and investment projects with Kazakhstan.

"I am glad that you got to speak to President, so that you know that he is very much looking forward to the many things we can do together," said Howard Lutnick.

He spoke about the prospects of trade-economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.