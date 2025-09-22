Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Meta's Vice President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Meta's Vice President and Chief Scientist for Facebook AI Research (FAIR), Yann LeCun, exchanged views on the development and application of innovative technologies.

The Head of State praised Yann LeCun's ground-breaking achievements in the field of neural networks and noted his contribution to the development of AI.

The President stated that Kazakhstan views total digitalization and the widespread use of AI as key factors to its national development, making significant efforts to develop the country's own AI ecosystem and develop a large language model for the Kazakh language (KazLLM).

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed a previously signed agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. to launch a joint acceleration program for AI technologies in Kazakhstan, expressing a commitment to strengthening the partnership with the tech giant.

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation Stephen Kehoe,Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management Frank Bruno, and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth.