Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Trump discuss bilateral ties

During the conversation, the main focus was on the prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Donald Trump highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration in the economic and trade sectors.

The Presidents also discussed key issues concerning the international situation.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation Stephen Kehoe, Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management Frank Bruno, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Meta’s Vice President and Chief AI Scientist of Meta Yann LeCun, and the U.S. President's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Affairs Sergio Gor.