Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Smithsonian Institution leadership for promoting Kazakh culture in U.S.

The Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund, established under the Center, supports the advancement of national culture and arts, while also organizing joint research projects on the history, traditions, and spiritual life of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State expressed confidence that cultural diplomacy would further strengthen and elevate the partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest cultural, educational, and research complex, comprising 21 museums and galleries, 14 scientific and educational centers, libraries, and a national zoo.

To note, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, and Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service.