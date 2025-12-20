Kazakh President welcomes Japan’s decision to join development of Aktau Port

“Central Asia’s transit and logistics potential opens up enormous opportunities for Japan, as it plays an important role of a crossroads of major trade routes between East and West, North and South,” said the Kazakh President.

He noted that more than 80% of land freight transportation between Asia and Europe is carried out through the territory of Kazakhstan.

“The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is gaining particular importance. We welcome the decision of the Government of Japan to join the improvement of customs procedures at the Port of Aktau on the Caspian Sea. We also consider it useful for Japanese companies to participate in the future development of railway, port, road, and logistics infrastructure along the Middle Corridor,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Japan on an official visit on December 17.

On December 18, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo. The Kazakh President said that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

On the same day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, had meetings with the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, and with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Then, the Kazakh leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The meeting ended with signing 14 documents.

On Friday, December 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Head of State also had meetings with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru, Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd, as well as President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Masafumi Senzaki.

The Kazakh President also visited the United Nations University in Tokyo, where he delivered a lecture on the topic “Restoring Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: How Kazakhstan Envisions a Fairer and More Stable World.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his vision of building a fairer and more stable world amid escalating crises and a serious weakening of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, noting that comprehensive reform of the UN is no longer a rhetorical issue but a common priority and strategic necessity.

The President of Kazakhstan also attended an official reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan in honor of the leaders of Central Asian countries.

