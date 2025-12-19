Hitachi Construction Machinery offered production localization in Kazakhstan

The sides discussed the prospects for expanding the cooperation between mining companies of Kazakhstan and Hitachi Construnction Machinery.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan, being a key partner of the Japanese company in the region, is ready to deepen mutually beneficial contacts.

He highlighted the importance of concentrating further efforts on production localization and repair of equipment for the development of ore-mining deposits.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, promising areas of joint work may also include digitalization, introduction of green technologies and autonomous transport systems.

As Masafumi Senzaki said, the development and application of high-technological, low-carbon and safe solutions is one of priority goals for HCM both at the global level, and within implementation of projects in Kazakhstan.

Hitachi Construction Machinery is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. The company’s excavators, mining dump trucks, and other machinery are used in more than 150 countries, including at major deposits in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The President also met Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru and Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd.