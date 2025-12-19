Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives lecture at United Nations University in Tokyo

“It is a great honor for me, as the first Head of State from our region, to speak within the walls of this distinguished institution. I regard this opportunity as a sign of genuine trust in Kazakhstan’s growing international role and as recognition of our tireless efforts aimed at promoting multilateralism and maintaining global stability. The United Nations holds special personal significance for me, as I had the privilege of serving as Deputy Secretary-General and Director-General of its Geneva Office, as well as Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State congratulated the University staff on the 50th anniversary of the institution, and highlighted the contribution of the UN University to developing practical solutions for the benefit of the entire international community.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the alignment of his convictions with the principles of Japanese ethics, according to which true strength lies in harmony, wisdom, and responsible leadership.

“As Prince Shōtoku wrote in the 7th century, “harmony should be valued above all.” Today, this principle remains central to governance and international relations and finds its vivid embodiment in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy,” the President noted.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Japan on an official visit on December 17.

On December 18, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo. The Kazakh President said that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

On the same day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, had meetings with the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, and with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Then, the Kazakh leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The meeting ended with signing 14 documents.

On Friday, December 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Head of State also had meetings with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru, Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd, as well as President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Masafumi Senzaki.