Komatsu offers to set up training center for mechanics and engineers in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Komatsu is a reliable and time-tested partner of Kazakhstan, making a significant contribution to the development of the country’s mining infrastructure.

The President welcomed the company’s decision to implement a project in Astana to build a production complex for major repairs and restoration of equipment.

According to Ogawa, Central Asia is a strategically important market with high potential and significant opportunities. He stated that the new complex will become the largest hub in the region, reducing the time and cost of component repairs for mining companies and ensuring prompt service support.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in localizing production, strengthening industrial cooperation, and acquiring advanced technologies to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.

Special attention during the meeting was given to human capital development. President Tokayev supported Komatsu’s initiative to establish a regional training center for operators, mechanics, and engineers, stressing that the project would be an important contribution to workforce development and deepening industrial partnership.

Komatsu is one of the world’s largest engineering corporations, specializing in the production of construction, mining, road, and industrial machinery.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The President also met Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru.