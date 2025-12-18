President of Kazakhstan and Emperor of Japan hold talks

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Emperor for the warm welcome.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun has long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience. He noted that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

In turn, Emperor Naruhito expressed confidence that President Tokayev’s visit would become a significant milestone in the history of relations between Japan and Kazakhstan and would elevate them to a new level.

Photo credit: Akorda

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The two nations are set to sign over 40 documents covering key sectors such as energy, renewable energy, digitalization, mining, and transport.

To note, Qazinform News Agency correspondent explored what connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.