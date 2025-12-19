President proposes JOGMEC to expand its participation in Kazakhstan’s geological exploration sector

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in geological exploration, extraction and processing of critical minerals, as well as sustainable management of natural resources.

The Head of State noted JOGMEC’s strong interest in implementing projects in Kazakhstan.

The sides also discussed the possibility of expanding the Japanese company’s participation in geological exploration projects in Kazakhstan, including the opening of a representative office. According to the Kazakh President, this will contribute to more effective coordination of joint projects and active participation of Japanese industrial and technology companies in the Kazakh market

JOGMEC is a key state institution of Japan, responsible for the country’s energy and mineral resource security. The organization functions as a government operator to ensure stable supplies of oil, gas, hydrogen, ammonia, and rare earth metals.

