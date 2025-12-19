Tokayev highlights need for UN Charter update

The Head of State emphasized that the UN’s capabilities are increasingly constrained as a result of growing geopolitical polarization and declining trust among major powers.

Therefore, as he said, comprehensive UN reform is not a rhetorical issue but a common priority and a strategic imperative.

“Any meaningful reform must start with a reaffirmed commitment to the UN Charter. Its core principles — sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes — must be strictly upheld without exception. Yet some provisions of the Charter no longer reflect the realities of the 21st century, including those that are unfair to Japan and other countries providing significant support to the Organization. The world has changed, but the Charter has not kept pace. I believe the time has come for a responsible dialogue on how to ensure its reliability and relevance in the future,” the President noted.

