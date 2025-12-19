President Tokayev joins CA leaders at official reception by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Sanae Takaichi.

It was noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the first Central Asia – Japan Dialogue Summit on Saturday.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Japan on an official visit on December 17.

On December 18, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo. The Kazakh President said that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

On the same day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, had meetings with the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, and with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Then, the Kazakh leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The meeting ended with signing 14 documents.

On Friday, December 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Head of State also had meetings with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru, Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd, as well as President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Masafumi Senzaki.

It was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a lecture at the UN University in Tokyo titled as “Restoring Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: How Kazakhstan Envisions a Fairer and More Stable World.”