Tokayev calls for renewed strategic trust as foundation of international cooperation

The number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide have reached their highest level in recent decades, while global military spending last year amounted to a record 2.7 trillion US dollars. At the same time, rivalry among leading powers has reached an unprecedented level, which has already led to the United Nations Security Council’s inability to resolve any large-scale international conflicts, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh President expressed his view that for international institutions to function effectively, the global community is in urgent need to restore mutual trust and predictability.

A renewed culture of strategic trust should become the foundation of international cooperation and the collective decision-making process. In this regard, Kazakhstan consistently promotes these principles through initiatives such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. There is no doubt that no single state can cope with today’s challenges alone. Only principled and effective joint actions can deliver long-term results. In this context, the UN must continue to play a central role in international relations as a universal and irreplaceable organization, stated the Kazakh leader.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Japan on an official visit on December 17.

On December 18, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo. The Kazakh President said that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

On the same day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, had meetings with the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, and with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Then, the Kazakh leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The meeting ended with signing 14 documents.

On Friday, December 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Head of State also had meetings with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru, Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd, as well as President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Masafumi Senzaki.

It was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a lecture at the UN University in Tokyo titled as “Restoring Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: How Kazakhstan Envisions a Fairer and More Stable World.”