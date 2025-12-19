From nuclear medicine to logistics: Kazakhstan and Sumitomo plan joint projects

The President of Kazakhstan noted that our country highly values Sumitomo’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible business practices, and considers the company a long-term strategic partner.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Shingo Ueno informed the Head of State about the preparation of a joint project with the national atomic company Kazatomprom in the field of nuclear medicine. The project aims to develop scientifically grounded approaches to the production of medical radioisotopes from by-products of uranium manufacturing.

The interlocutors also discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in transportation and logistics, energy, nuclear industry, metallurgy and geological exploration.

As written before, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

Qazinform News Agency reported Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

Also, a ceremonial welcoming event for the President was held on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi had talks.

During the talks, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi emphasized that Japan regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in supporting and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan and Japan adopted joint declaration, signed 14 documents.