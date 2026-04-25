Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan establishes new holiday

Kazakhstan has approved a new commemorative date, the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet, to be observed annually on September 3. The decision, formalized by a government resolution dated April 15, amends the existing list of official commemorative dates. The changes will come into force on April 28, 2026.

2. Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrives at Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in Astana during his state visit. The leaders discussed expanding political, trade, and cultural cooperation, building on over three decades of diplomatic relations.

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed regional and international leaders to the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana. The UN-backed forum brings together Central Asian and partner countries to coordinate policies on environmental protection, water resources, and biodiversity.

4. Central Asian leaders discuss Aral Sea rescue efforts

Participants in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, arrived at the Akorda Presidential Residence in Astana, where they were welcomed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Four documents were signed following the meeting held in Astana on Wednesday.

5. Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops

Kazakhstan’s Barayev Grain Research Center has patented new crop varieties and agricultural technologies designed to boost productivity and sustainability in arid conditions. The newly developed drought-resistant grains, including wheat, oats, and millet, could increase yields by 2–10 centners per hectare, depending on conditions.

6. Glaciers melting, risks rising: IPCC Chair on Central Asia’s climate future

Jim Skea identified rapid emissions cuts and climate adaptation as the two central priorities in light of the latest findings. In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, he also highlighted persistent implementation gaps and outlined the role of clean energy expansion and methane reduction in accelerating climate action.

7. Kazakhstan to set up international aviation university

Kazakhstan plans to open an international aviation university in Astana in partnership with Kent State University, aimed at strengthening civil aviation training and introducing dual-degree programs. The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize the sector, alongside a long-term development plan being prepared with International Civil Aviation Organization through 2050.

8. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan team up to export green energy to Europe

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are advancing a strategic “Green Corridor” partnership to boost regional energy security and expand renewable energy exports. Backed by joint infrastructure plans and international cooperation, the initiative aims to position Central Asia and the Caspian region as a major hub for clean energy and green transformation.

9. 71.6% growth: Zhambyl region becomes Kazakhstan's top investment destination

Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region posted strong investment growth in early 2026, with fixed capital investment rising 71.6% year-on-year to 218.1 billion tenge, the highest growth rate nationwide. Private investment more than tripled, while manufacturing investment surged 2.7 times, reinforcing the region’s position as a leading industrial and investment hub.

10. Kostanay may become future site for NPP - Satkaliyev

Kazakhstan has identified several potential sites for future nuclear power plants, including Balkhash, Kurchatov, and western regions, according to Nuclear Energy Agency head Almassadam Satkaliyev. Additional locations are under study, with Kostanay also seen as a long-term option for nuclear development.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.