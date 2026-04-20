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    Kazakhstan establishes new holiday

    11:13, 20 April 2026

    Kazakhstan has approved a new commemorative date — the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan establishes new holiday
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

    A government resolution dated April 15 introduces changes to the existing list of official commemorative dates.

    Under the document, a new date will be added to the list — September 3, marked as the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet.

    The resolution introduces amendments to the October 31, 2017 decree on the list of commemorative dates in Kazakhstan and will take effect on April 28, 2026.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani servicemen of the Armed Forces celebrated Nauryz holiday in the Golan Heights by organizing a cultural and educational event for the international mission members.

    Holidays Tazy Kazakhstan Society Culture
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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