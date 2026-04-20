Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan team up to export green energy to Europe

The established strategic cooperation among Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan is a historic step that not only strengthens regional energy security but also elevates the global green transformation to a new level.

At the core of this ambitious initiative lie mutual trust, strong friendship, and the deep sense of responsibility that the leaders of the three brotherly nations hold toward future generations.

Uzbekistan's green development strategy

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been pursuing large-scale reforms to harness renewable energy sources. To date, 15 solar and 5 wind power plants with a total capacity of 5,582 MW have been commissioned across various regions of the country, generating green energy for the population and the national economy. Notably, the capacity of solar photovoltaic plants stands at 3,930 MW, while wind farms account for 1,652 MW. To ensure stable energy supplies, an additional 12 energy storage systems with a combined capacity of 1,545 MW have also been commissioned.

In 2025 alone, solar and wind power plants generated 10.5 billion kWh of electricity. From the beginning of 2026 through April 15, it exceeded 2.5 billion kWh, with plans to reach 15 billion kWh by the end of 2026. By 2030, Uzbekistan aims to become a true hub of green energy: the total capacity of solar and wind power plants will reach 21 GW, and 54% of the country's total electricity generation will come from renewable sources. As a result, 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be saved annually, and the release of 25 million tons of harmful emissions into the atmosphere will be prevented.

Regional solidarity: a strategic choice

Relations with regional partners are of decisive importance in achieving such milestones. During the recent visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan, the two countries' leaders identified priority areas for sectoral development, particularly in energy. These friendly relations guarantee energy stability not only for the two nations but for the entire region.

The Green Corridor project is underway, thanks to the vision and friendship of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan. This path, which began with a Memorandum of Understanding in May 2024, was further reinforced by a strategic partnership agreement signed by the presidents of the three countries at the COP-29 international summit in Baku in November of that same year. This historic document opened a new era not only in energy production but also in its transmission.

The Green Corridor: practical steps toward the future

The project's practical stages are advancing steadily. Under a founding agreement signed on December 27, 2024, the national operators of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan — KEGOC JSC, JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan, and Azerenerji OJSC — united around a common goal. Talks held in early 2025 in Tashkent with representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the project's international standing.

On July 1, 2025, the Green Corridor Alliance LLC was set up in Baku, giving the project an institutional foundation. The Italian firm CESI, known worldwide for its expertise, is handling a feasibility study. According to an agreement with the Asian Development Bank, the study will be presented by early 2027. Presently, specialists from all three countries are working alongside CESI to develop the best possible model for the project.

This strategic partnership serves as an essential pillar not only for exporting green energy to Europe but also for transitioning Central Asia and the Caspian region toward a unified, clean, and digital energy system.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Senate passed an agreement to export green energy to Europe.