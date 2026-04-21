71.6% growth: Zhambyl region becomes Kazakhstan's top investment destination

In January–March 2026, the Zhambyl region continues to show positive investment activity.

Fixed capital investment reached 218.1 billion tenge, an increase of 71.6% year-on-year.

In terms of growth rate, the region ranked first in the country, confirming the stability of economic development.

Photo credit: Zhambyl Regional Akimat

Private investment is particularly noteworthy. It reached 214.3 billion tenge, a 205.5% year-on-year surge. On this indicator, the region ranked second in the country.

Significant growth was also recorded in the manufacturing industry. Investment in this sector attained 140.7 billion tenge, rising 2.7 times. As a result, the Zhambyl region ranked first in the country, accounting for 28% of total investment in the sector nationwide.

These results continue a positive trend established in 2025.

Photo credit: Zhambyl Regional Akimat

By the end of 2025, the Zhambyl region attracted $289.7 million in foreign direct investment, 8.5 times higher than the previous year.

Photo credit: Zhambyl Regional Akimat

Furthermore, the planned target ($86 million) was exceeded by 3.3 times, indicating the region's strong appeal to international investors.

Photo credit: Zhambyl Regional Akimat

It is noted that the sustained positive momentum in investment indicators resulted from a consistent implementation of effective economic policy in the region. The Zhambyl region is strengthening its position as one of the country's leading investment hubs, paving the way for continued industrial growth.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s investment totaled over 3tn tenge in Q1 2026.