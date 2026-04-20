Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops

The developments are aimed at raising crop raising sustainability and productivity in an arid climate.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture

Among the new crops are the Damsinskii bare-grained oats, Torgai spring hard wheat, Izumrudnoye forage millet and Renome edible millet. All the newly developed varieties were bred taking into account Kazakhstan’s climatic conditions to feature enhanced drought resistance, tolerance to lodging, and stable yields across variable environments.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

According to scientists, these crops can raise productivity by 2–10 centners per hectare, depending on farming practices and weather conditions.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

Noteworthy, Kazakh scientists develop two new high-yield rice varieties.