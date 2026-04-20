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    Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops

    11:53, 20 April 2026

    The Barayev grain scientific research center patented its new selection achievements and technological solutions in the agrarian sector, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

    Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    The developments are aimed at raising crop raising sustainability and productivity in an arid climate.

    Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture

    Among the new crops are the Damsinskii bare-grained oats, Torgai spring hard wheat, Izumrudnoye forage millet and Renome edible millet. All the newly developed varieties were bred taking into account Kazakhstan’s climatic conditions to feature enhanced drought resistance, tolerance to lodging, and stable yields across variable environments.

    Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry
    Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    According to scientists, these crops can raise productivity by 2–10 centners per hectare, depending on farming practices and weather conditions.

    Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    Noteworthy, Kazakh scientists develop two new high-yield rice varieties.

    Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture Science Science and Research Harvest Wheat Grain
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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