Kazakh scientists patent drought-resistant crops
The Barayev grain scientific research center patented its new selection achievements and technological solutions in the agrarian sector, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The developments are aimed at raising crop raising sustainability and productivity in an arid climate.
Among the new crops are the Damsinskii bare-grained oats, Torgai spring hard wheat, Izumrudnoye forage millet and Renome edible millet. All the newly developed varieties were bred taking into account Kazakhstan’s climatic conditions to feature enhanced drought resistance, tolerance to lodging, and stable yields across variable environments.
According to scientists, these crops can raise productivity by 2–10 centners per hectare, depending on farming practices and weather conditions.
Noteworthy, Kazakh scientists develop two new high-yield rice varieties.