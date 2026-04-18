Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev, UN special envoy Marsudi discuss Central Asia’s water challenges

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about his initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the United Nations. He stated that this measure is intended to invigorate global efforts toward sustainable water usage, improve international coordination, and advance solutions to water-related challenges.

2. Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in digital healthcare

The agreements provide joint educational programs and internships, and the introduction of advanced technological solutions. Among the priorities are the development of robotized surgery, the development of digital operating rooms, the AI-based patient monitoring systems, and the automation of pharmaceutical logistics.

3. Kazakhstan joins 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul

Kazakhstan, led by Yerlan Koshanov, participated in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, peacebuilding, and international cooperation amid global instability. The country highlighted its commitment to UN principles, ongoing reforms under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and efforts in sustainable development, security, and regional collaboration.

4. Astana hosts CMG Media Week 2026

The program brought together practitioners from China Media Group (CMG) and experts from MNU on a single educational platform, which offered intensive training sessions and workshops focused on multimedia content and developing reporting skills in an international environment. Students gained an opportunity to work on real case studies, engage directly with CMG experts, and present their own projects.

5. Kazakhstan ranks among world’s top 30 by employment rates

According to the International Labour Organization (ILOSTAT), the country’s employment rate reached 67% of the population aged 15 and older. Kazakhstan shares the 29th spot with New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand.

6. Kazakhstan moves to expand environmental cooperation with UN

Kazakhstan eyes signing a Framework Agreement for Strategic Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's international standing in Central Asia, inter alia, by supporting and re-establishing the UNEP Subregional Office in Almaty as a regional environmental hub.

7. When will Kazakhstan’s Vice President be appointed

“Once the new Qurultay is elected, the Head of State will make the necessary decision. Decisions will be made in accordance with the law and the new Constitution. These issues are outlined in our Constitution,” said Maulen Ashimbayev.

8. Zhambyl region to host International Tulip Festival

The purpose of the festival is to promote the region’s tourism potential, preserve natural landscapes with wild tulips, and establish them as a regional brand. The event will be attended by domestic and foreign experts, scientists, as well as representatives of international organizations.

9. Kazakhstani passport rises to 57th spot with visa-free access to 78 countries in latest rankings

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and reflects the level of travel freedom for citizens of different countries within the CIS region, Kazakhstan is positioned below the Russian Federation (44th with 113 destinations) yet outpaces other Central Asian nations.

10.Dimash Qudaibergen receives his first award in China as a producer

At the 2026 Weibo Gala in Macao, Dimash Qudaibergen delivered a standout performance and received his first-ever award as a producer for promoting international cultural exchange.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.