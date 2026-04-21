Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrives at Akorda

The Guard of Honor lined up, by tradition, in the Ceremonial Hall. The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Khurelsukh Ukhnaa walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which a narrow-format meeting of the two leaders began.

Recall that Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.

The heads of state are expected to discuss the prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Mongolia established diplomatic relations on January 22, 1992. For more than three decades, a vast institutional basis has been established: more than 60 agreements have been signed, an intergovernmental commission is working, and political dialogue has been set up.

As it was reported, the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Kazakhstan could become a turning point in relations between the two countries. Despite political closeness and the status of a strategic partnership, the economic potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia remains largely untapped. Why trade turnover still falls short of expectations and what role shared history plays in bringing the countries closer is examined by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.