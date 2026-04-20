Kazakhstan to set up international aviation university

The Prime Minister noted that training personnel for civil aviation requires specialized programs, modern equipment, certified simulators, and strict quality control of education. Practical training is a key and costly element, which is why the Ministry of Transport has initiated relevant amendments to the Law “On Education.”

“A strategic partnership is being established between the Academy of Civil Aviation and the leading foreign university Kent State University (USA), which provides for the development of academic cooperation, the creation of dual-degree programs, and the elaboration of the project for an International Aviation University in Astana,” said Olzhas Bektenov.

In addition, in 2025, the Ministry of Transport signed a memorandum with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the joint development of a master plan for the development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan until 2050.

All stakeholders in the aviation industry, including airports and airlines, are involved in drafting the master plan, which is expected to be adopted this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to build four new airports.