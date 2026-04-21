Kostanay may become future site for NPP— Satkaliyev

He noted that several key locations are currently under consideration.

“First of all, the Balkhash area, which can accommodate up to six large power units. There is also Kurchatov, a site with strong potential for the development of small and medium-sized reactors,” Satkaliyev said on the sidelines of the Akorda.

He also highlighted western Kazakhstan, where there is already experience in operating energy facilities.

“In addition, several other sites across the country are currently under study. In the longer term, Kostanay could also become a promising location for nuclear power plant construction in Kazakhstan, possibly in 20–30 years,” the agency head added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar had visited Almaty’s CHP-2 and CHP-3 plants during a working visit.