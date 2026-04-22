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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants

    11:39, 22 April 2026

    Heads of delegations participating in the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 have arrived at the Astana EXPO Center. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the high-profile guests, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The dialogue platform launched in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, is aimed at developing comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the preservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Anderson, and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes RES-2026 Summit participants
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that the 1st Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES), themed A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future,  kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

    Regional Ecological Summit 2026 Kazakhstan Astana Ecology Environment President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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