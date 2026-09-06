Kazakhstan tops medal standings at World Nomad Games

The VI World Nomad Games took place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 through September 6, bringing together around 3,000 athletes from 113 countries. Following the opening ceremony, the competition program began on September 1, with athletes vying for medals across 43 disciplines.

Kazakhstan ended the opening day without a medal, competing in ordo, togyzkumalak, and several traditional wrestling events, with most of the medal contests scheduled for later in the Games.

Photo credit: Instagram/ulttyqatsport.kz

The national team's first major medal haul came on September 2, when Kazakh athletes collected 10 medals — four gold, one silver, and five bronze. The medals came in audaryspak, zhamby atu, alysh, mas-wrestling, tug of war, and spinal bone breaking.

Kazakhstan followed with an even stronger performance on September 3, winning 24 medals, including 12 gold, seven silver, and five bronze. Athletes reached the podium in audaryspak, sambo, Kyrgyz kurosh, kusbegilik, tug of war, and armwrestling, with the armwrestling team accounting for 12 medals.

Another 21 medals were added on September 4 — nine gold, five silver, and seven bronze. Kazakhstan earned podium finishes in traditional archery, tenge ilu, qazaq kuresi, tug of war, strongman competitions, horse racing, and zhamby atu. The results lifted the country to the top of the overall standings with 55 medals.

Photo credit: Instagram/ulttyqatsport.kz

With fewer finals on the program, September 5 brought three more medals, one of each color. Kazakhstan won gold in the 300-kilometer long-distance equestrian marathon, silver in zhamby atu, and bronze in the team ordo competition. Heading into the final day, the national team had 58 medals — 26 gold, 14 silver, and 18 bronze.

Kazakhstan capped off the Games with another 16 medals on September 6, including six golds, with much of the success coming in traditional intellectual games. Kazakh athletes collected 11 medals in togyzkumalak and mangala alone, including six gold. The national team also secured silver medals in both kok-boru and kokpar.

Kazakhstan ultimately finished the VI World Nomad Games with 74 medals — 32 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze — securing first place in the final medal standings.

Kyrgyzstan finished second with 84 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver, and 19 bronze. Russia placed third with seven gold, eight silver, and 21 bronze medals for a total of 36, followed by Mongolia with 21 medals — five gold, three silver, and 13 bronze. Uzbekistan rounded out the top five with four gold, four silver, and 11 bronze medals, for a total of 19.

The standings were determined primarily by the number of gold medals won, allowing Kazakhstan to finish ahead of Kyrgyzstan despite the host nation collecting more medals overall.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had pledged to reward Kazakhstan’s World Nomad Games standouts.