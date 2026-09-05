Kazakhstan wins 300 km equestrian marathon at World Nomad Games

The riders covered a distance of 300 kilometers over four days, with the Kazakh team reaching the finish line first and posting the best overall result.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan took second and third places.

Kazakhstan’s team included Yerzhan Yernar, Tolebay Zharas, Ydyrys Zhaksylyk, Reimbay Kanat, and Yessen Akhmet.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Vadim Makartsov won a bronze medal in the Alyptar Saiysy (strongman competition) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.