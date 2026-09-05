Kazakhstan wins 300 km equestrian marathon at World Nomad Games
13:03, 5 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s national team claimed first place in the Long-distance equestrian marathon at the 6th World Nomad Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The riders covered a distance of 300 kilometers over four days, with the Kazakh team reaching the finish line first and posting the best overall result.
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan took second and third places.
Kazakhstan’s team included Yerzhan Yernar, Tolebay Zharas, Ydyrys Zhaksylyk, Reimbay Kanat, and Yessen Akhmet.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Vadim Makartsov won a bronze medal in the Alyptar Saiysy (strongman competition) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.