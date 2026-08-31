VI World Nomad Games open in Bishkek

Foreign presidents and heads of international organizations, who arrived in Bishkek for the SCO Summit, are attending the ceremony.

Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliyev said leaders from about 20 countries, along with representatives of international organizations, including the UN, were present.

Some 800 media representatives are covering the event, while approximately 30,000 spectators filled the stadium.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Athletes from Kazakhstan took part in the parade of nations during the official opening.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Ahead of the ceremony, guests enjoyed a large-scale festive show that combined national traditions, culture, and contemporary art.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

The concert program features around 2,000 people, including local and international artists and dance groups from Kyrgyzstan and abroad.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had arrived at the Bishkek Arena Stadium for the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games.

We also reported that competitive, cultural, and scientific events will unfold in Cholpon-Ata and the Kyrchyn Gorge in the Issyk-Kul region from September 2 to 6.

Read more here about VI WNG ticket prices and free-of-charge activities.

The snow leopard was chosen as the symbol of the VI World Nomad Games.

Kyrgyzstan expects representatives from more than 110 countries and a total of over 100,000 guests to attend.