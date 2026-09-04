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    Kazakhstan’s Kanat Baktybay wins tenge ilu gold at World Nomad Games

    14:26, 4 September 2026

    Kazakh athlete Kanat Baktybay won the gold medal in the traditional sport of tenge Ilu at the 6th World Nomad Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture.

    Kazakhstan’s Kanat Baktybay wins tenge ilu gold at World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: The Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    The competition brought together top athletes from 10 countries.

    Baktybay demonstrated his skill and agility to post the best result and claim first place.

    The victory earned Kazakhstan the top prize in the tenge Ilu competition.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh Serikbolsyn Zhalgasuly won gold in falconry events (kusbegilik) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.

    World Nomad Games Sport Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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