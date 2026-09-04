Kazakhstan’s Kanat Baktybay wins tenge ilu gold at World Nomad Games
14:26, 4 September 2026
Kazakh athlete Kanat Baktybay won the gold medal in the traditional sport of tenge Ilu at the 6th World Nomad Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture.
The competition brought together top athletes from 10 countries.
Baktybay demonstrated his skill and agility to post the best result and claim first place.
The victory earned Kazakhstan the top prize in the tenge Ilu competition.
Noteworthy, Kazakh Serikbolsyn Zhalgasuly won gold in falconry events (kusbegilik) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.