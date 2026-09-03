Kazakhstan pockets four medals at World Nomad Games

Photo credit: Sports Committee

Yerkebulan Nygmetov won bronze in the men’s sambo 79 kg finals, while Zhandos Beissenbayev took home bronze in the men’s 64 kg weight division.

Photo credit: Sports Committee

Bagdaulet Babazhan bagged silver in the itelgi salu, one of the falconry competitions, while Yerlan Kenzhetayev added another bronze to the country’s tally.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Zhandos Abubakirov has won a bronze medal in alysh wrestling at the VI World Nomad Games.