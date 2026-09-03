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    Kazakhstan pockets four medals at World Nomad Games

    14:04, 3 September 2026

    Kazakhstan won one silver and three bronze medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan pockets four medals at World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Sports Committee
    Kazakhstan pockets four medals at World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Sports Committee

    Yerkebulan Nygmetov won bronze in the men’s sambo 79 kg finals, while Zhandos Beissenbayev took home bronze in the men’s 64 kg weight division.

    Kazakhstan pockets four medals at World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Sports Committee

    Bagdaulet Babazhan bagged silver in the itelgi salu, one of the falconry competitions, while Yerlan Kenzhetayev added another bronze to the country’s tally.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Zhandos Abubakirov has won a bronze medal in alysh wrestling at the VI World Nomad Games.

    World Nomad Games Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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