Kazakhstan pockets four medals at World Nomad Games
14:04, 3 September 2026
Kazakhstan won one silver and three bronze medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Yerkebulan Nygmetov won bronze in the men’s sambo 79 kg finals, while Zhandos Beissenbayev took home bronze in the men’s 64 kg weight division.
Bagdaulet Babazhan bagged silver in the itelgi salu, one of the falconry competitions, while Yerlan Kenzhetayev added another bronze to the country’s tally.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Zhandos Abubakirov has won a bronze medal in alysh wrestling at the VI World Nomad Games.