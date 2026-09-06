Kazakhstan wins 6 gold medals in togyzkumalak and mangala at World Nomad Games

The intellectual sports competitions spanned almost the entire tournament week, with togyzkumalak matches starting on September 1, followed by mangala and oware a day later. The competitions in all three disciplines concluded with their decisive stages on September 6.

A total of 332 athletes from 53 countries competed for medals, with Kazakhstan delivering its strongest performance in togyzkumalak. The national team collected six medals in the discipline, including four golds and two silvers.

Photo credit: Instagram/ulttyqatsport.kz

Kazakhstan also enjoyed a strong showing in mangala, adding another five medals to its tally — two gold, two silver and one bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had claimed the silver medal in kok-boru at the World Nomad Games after losing 0-12 to host nation Kyrgyzstan in the final.