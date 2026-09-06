Kazakhstan claims kok-boru silver at World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan competed in Group B alongside Tajikistan and Hungary, opening its campaign with a convincing 16-3 victory over the Tajik team.

The national team's final group-stage match against Hungary did not take place, with the European side handed a 0-3 technical defeat. As a result, Kazakhstan finished top of the group and secured a place in the final.

In the title match at the Kök Börü Arena in Cholpon-Ata, hosts Kyrgyzstan took control from the opening minutes and built a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period. Nurzhan Melisbek uulu contributed two salyms, while Kiyaz Niyazov and Baitegin Omurbekov scored one each.

Kyrgyzstan continued to extend its lead in the second period, bringing the score to 8-0, before adding four more salyms in the final period. Kazakhstan was unable to find a way back into the contest, and the match ended 12-0 in favor of the hosts.

The victory secured the gold medal for Kyrgyzstan, while Kazakhstan finished with silver. Russia rounded out the podium after defeating Tajikistan 3-0 in the bronze-medal match.

The result marked Kazakhstan's third consecutive silver medal in kok-boru at the World Nomad Games. The national team also finished runner-up to Kyrgyzstan in 2022, losing the final 0-5, before falling 4-10 to the same opponent at the 2024 Games in Astana.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Vadim Makartsov won a bronze medal in the Alyptar Saiysy (strongman competition) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.