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    VI World Nomad Games: Kazakhstani Tulebekov claims gold in zhamby atu

    19:17, 2 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atuQazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    VI World Nomad Games: Kazakhstani Tulebekov claims gold in horseback archery
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    The traditional discipline demands precision, accuracy, and endurance. Tulebekov outperformed his rivals to secure the top spot on the podium.

    Zhamby atu is a national sport in which competitors test their skill by striking designated targets with arrows while riding a horse, showcasing both technical mastery and concentration.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals in the audaryspak competitions at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.

     

    Sport World Nomad Games Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Archery
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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