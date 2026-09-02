VI World Nomad Games: Kazakhstani Tulebekov claims gold in zhamby atu

The traditional discipline demands precision, accuracy, and endurance. Tulebekov outperformed his rivals to secure the top spot on the podium.

Zhamby atu is a national sport in which competitors test their skill by striking designated targets with arrows while riding a horse, showcasing both technical mastery and concentration.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals in the audaryspak competitions at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.