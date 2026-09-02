VI World Nomad Games: Kazakhstani Tulebekov claims gold in zhamby atu
19:17, 2 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The traditional discipline demands precision, accuracy, and endurance. Tulebekov outperformed his rivals to secure the top spot on the podium.
Zhamby atu is a national sport in which competitors test their skill by striking designated targets with arrows while riding a horse, showcasing both technical mastery and concentration.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals in the audaryspak competitions at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.