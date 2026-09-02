Kazakhstan takes first two gold medals at World Nomad Games
Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Kerim won the men’s 63 kg title, defeating a Kyrgyz competitor in the final.
Mukhammedzhan secured gold in the 70 kg category, beating another Kyrgyz athlete 2-1 in the final.
The two victories mark Kazakhstan’s first gold medals at the Games.
Audaryspak is a traditional Kazakh horseback wrestling sport that requires strength, agility, speed and courage. More than 11,500 people regularly practice the sport across Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.