Kazakhstan takes first two gold medals at World Nomad Games

Kerim won the men’s 63 kg title, defeating a Kyrgyz competitor in the final.

Mukhammedzhan secured gold in the 70 kg category, beating another Kyrgyz athlete 2-1 in the final.

The two victories mark Kazakhstan’s first gold medals at the Games.

Audaryspak is a traditional Kazakh horseback wrestling sport that requires strength, agility, speed and courage. More than 11,500 people regularly practice the sport across Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.