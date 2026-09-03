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    Kazakhstan claims second tug-of-war gold at World Nomad Games

    16:23, 3 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national team won its second gold medal in tug-of-war at the 6th World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan claims second tug-of-war gold at World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: The Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    The national team claimed victory in the 4x4 event on Thursday following a hard-fought contest against its rivals.

    It was Kazakhstan’s second gold medal in tug-of-war at this year’s Games. A day earlier, the same athletes took first place in the 8x8 event.

    The two victories gave Kazakhstan a clean sweep of gold medals in both tug-of-war events.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed four medals at the World Nomad Games. 

    World Nomad Games Sport Events Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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