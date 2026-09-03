Kazakhstan claims second tug-of-war gold at World Nomad Games

The national team claimed victory in the 4x4 event on Thursday following a hard-fought contest against its rivals.

It was Kazakhstan’s second gold medal in tug-of-war at this year’s Games. A day earlier, the same athletes took first place in the 8x8 event.

The two victories gave Kazakhstan a clean sweep of gold medals in both tug-of-war events.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed four medals at the World Nomad Games.