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    Kazakhstan bags falconry gold at World Nomad Games

    17:00, 3 September 2026

    Kazakh Serikbolsyn Zhalgasuly won gold in falconry events (kusbegilik) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

    Kazakhstan bags falconry gold at World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Sports committee

    Kusbegilik is the ancient art of hunting with birds of prey, recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s national team won its second gold medal in tug-of-war at the 6th World Nomad Games.

    World Nomad Games Kazakhstan Sport Falconry
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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