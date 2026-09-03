Kazakhstan bags falconry gold at World Nomad Games
17:00, 3 September 2026
Kazakh Serikbolsyn Zhalgasuly won gold in falconry events (kusbegilik) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Kusbegilik is the ancient art of hunting with birds of prey, recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s national team won its second gold medal in tug-of-war at the 6th World Nomad Games.