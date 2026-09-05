Tokayev pledges to reward Kazakhstan’s World Nomad Games standouts

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is closely following the World Nomad Games, whose opening ceremony he attended alongside the leaders of several countries,” Smadiyarov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Through Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov, the President conveyed his greetings to Kazakhstan’s participants and wished them further success in the competitions, which are being held in an atmosphere of friendship and fair play.

Tokayev thanked the athletes and their coaches and pledged to reward those whose hard work contributed to the national team’s overall success.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State had signed a decree outlining the powers of the Vice President of Kazakhstan