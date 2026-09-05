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    Tokayev pledges to reward Kazakhstan’s World Nomad Games standouts

    18:50, 5 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is closely following the performance of Kazakhstan’s national team at the World Nomad Games, Qazinform News Agency quotes presidential adviser and press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.

    Tokayev pledges to reward Kazakhstan’s World Nomad Games standouts
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is closely following the World Nomad Games, whose opening ceremony he attended alongside the leaders of several countries,” Smadiyarov wrote on his Telegram channel.

    Through Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov, the President conveyed his greetings to Kazakhstan’s participants and wished them further success in the competitions, which are being held in an atmosphere of friendship and fair play.

    Tokayev thanked the athletes and their coaches and pledged to reward those whose hard work contributed to the national team’s overall success.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State had signed a decree outlining the powers of the Vice President of Kazakhstan

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan World Nomad Games Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Tourism and Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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