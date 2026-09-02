Kazakhstan's Kalmukhan wins bronze in alysh wrestling at VI World Nomad Games

Competing in the men's lighweight division, he showed a determined fight and ultimately won a bronze.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions.

Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu.

Another Kazakh athlete Rassul Kuraiysh became the silver medalist of the 2026 World Nomad Games in audaryspak.



