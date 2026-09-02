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    Kazakhstan's Kalmukhan wins bronze in alysh wrestling at VI World Nomad Games

    22:42, 2 September 2026

    Kazakhstan's Turmakhanbet Kalmukhan won a bronze medal in alysh belt  wrestling at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport,

    World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism andSport of Kazakhstan

    Competing in the men's lighweight division, he showed a determined fight and ultimately won a bronze.

    World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan
    World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions.

    Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu.

    Another Kazakh athlete Rassul Kuraiysh became the silver medalist of the 2026 World Nomad Games in audaryspak. 


     

    World Nomad Games Sport Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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