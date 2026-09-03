Kazakhstan wins another bronze at World Nomad Games

Abubakirov competed in the freestyle division in the up to 60kg weight class, finishing third overall.

The result added another bronze medal to Kazakhstan’s medal haul at the international competition.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions.

Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu.

Another Kazakh athlete Rassul Kuraiysh became the silver medalist of the 2026 World Nomad Games in audaryspak.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Turmakhanbet Kalmukhan had won a bronze medal in alysh belt wrestling at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.