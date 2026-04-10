Kazakhstan leads medal table at Asian Boxing Championships

Team Kazakhstan secured first place in the overall standings, based on the combined results of the men’s and women’s teams. On April 10, the men’s finals took place in Ulaanbaatar, where Kazakh boxers won eight of the 10 medals on offer, reaching five of the finals.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry

The only loss in a final came from Torekhan Sabyrkhan. The reigning world champion made his debut at the senior Asian Championships and was defeated in the men’s under 70 kg final by Zeyad Eashash of Jordan. The other four finals involving Kazakh boxers resulted in gold medals.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the 60 kg category, Orazbek Assylkulov defeated India’s Sachin Siwach. All head-to-head bouts between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ended in victories for Kazakhstan. In the 75 kg division, Javokhir Abdurakhimov of Uzbekistan lost to Sabyrzhan Akkalykov of Kazakhstan, while in the 85 kg category, Nurbek Oralbay defeated Uzbekistan's Jasurbek Yuldoshev.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the super heavyweight division (over 90 kg), Aibek Oralbay secured victory by defeating ethnic Kazakh boxer Danabieke Bayikewuzi, representing China. Bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Championships were won by Sagyndyk Togambay (90 kg) and Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg).

Yertugan Zeinullinov (65 kg) and Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kg) finished without medals. As a result, Kazakhstan collected eight medals in the men’s standings (four gold, one silver, and three bronze). Uzbekistan, which placed second, won six medals (three gold, two silver, and one bronze).

Collage/Qazinform

The Kazakh women’s boxing team finished the Asian Elite Boxing Championships with five medals. Nadezhda Ryabets was the first to win the Asian Elite Boxing Championships title in the women’s 80 kg. Dina Islambekova also secured gold by defeating Alfiya Pathan of India. Bakyt Seidish took home silver in the 70 kg finals, while Aigerim Sattybayeva and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze in the 48kg and 75 kg divisions.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

In the overall standings combining men’s and women’s results, Kazakhstan also finished first with 13 medals (six gold, two silver, and five bronze).

India placed second overall with 16 medals (five gold, three silver, eight bronze) but trailed Kazakhstan due to fewer golds, while Uzbekistan finished third with 11 medals (three gold, four silver, four bronze).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s national team on their strong performance at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.