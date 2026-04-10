President Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph

The President emphasized that the nation's athletes reaffirmed the prestige of the domestic boxing school by securing first place in the overall team standings.

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contributions of Orazbek Assylkulov, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Dina Islambekova, all of whom reached the top of the podium.

The Head of State wished the boxers continued success in honorably defending the national colors at future global competitions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the captain of Kazakhstan’s men’s boxing team, Aibek Oralbay, won gold at the 2026 Asian Championships.