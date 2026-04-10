Kazakhstani Orazbek Assylkulov claims gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships

Orazbek Assylkulov defeated Sachin Siwach of India in the men’s 60 kg final bout.

In the opening round, the Indian boxer dominated over his Kazakhstani opponent 5-0. In the second round, Assylkulov demonstrated high technical skill, defeating his opponent 3-2.

In the final three decisive minutes, Orazbek Assylkulov dominated and secured the bout by split decision, earning Kazakhstan its first gold medal in the men’s final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani boxers Nadezhda Ryabets and Dina Islambekova had won gold medals in the women’s finals at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar.