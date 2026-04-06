Valentina Khalzova secures bronze at Asian Boxing Championships

In the women’s -75kg semifinals, Khalzova faced Bao Ziyi of China. The Kazakhstani boxer won the first round with 4:1 and the second round by a small margin.

However, the decisive judges gave the victory to Chinese Bao Ziyi. The Kazakhstani lost the bout by split decision after points were deducted for a foul. Kazakhstan’s boxer wrapped up the Asian Championships with a bronze medal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bakyt Seidish had advanced to the final of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar.