Bakyt Seidish claims silver at Asian Boxing Championships

Bakyt Seidish faced India’s Arundhati Choudhary in the women’s -70kg finals.

The Kazakhstani boxer won the first round 3-2, but after the second 3-minute round, Choudhary took the lead, and the third round decided the bout.

The Indian opponent defeated our boxer 4-1, who settled for silver.

To note, today, April 9, will feature only women’s finals.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh boxers Nadezhda Ryabets and Dina Islambekova had won gold medals at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships.