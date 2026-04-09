Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships

In the women’s 80 kg final bout, Dina Islambekova defeated Alfiya Pathan of India.

To note, the Kazakh women’s boxing team finished the Asian Elite Boxing Championships with five medals. Nadezhda Ryabets was the first to win the Asian Elite Boxing Championships title in the women’s 80 kg, Bakhyt Seidish took home silver in the 70 kg finals, while Aigerim Sattybayeva and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze in the 48kg and 75 kg divisions.

The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.