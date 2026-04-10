Akkalykov grabs second gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Boxing Championships

Sabyrzhan Akkalykov faced Javokhir Abdurakhimov of Uzbekistan in the men’s under 75 kg final bout.

The Kazakhstani took the lead in the first round, continuing to dominate through the second and third, securing a 5-0 win.

To add, the Kazakhstani men’s team has so far won two gold and one silver medals at the tournament.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Orazbek Assylkulov claims gold at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships.