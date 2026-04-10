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    Akkalykov grabs second gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Boxing Championships

    12:51, 10 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Sabyrzhan Akkalykov secured the men’s under 75 kg gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Sabyrzhan grads second gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Boxing Championships
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Sabyrzhan Akkalykov faced Javokhir Abdurakhimov of Uzbekistan in the men’s under 75 kg final bout.

    The Kazakhstani took the lead in the first round, continuing to dominate through the second and third, securing a 5-0 win.

    To add, the Kazakhstani men’s team has so far won two gold and one silver medals at the tournament.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Orazbek Assylkulov claims gold at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships. 

    Sport Boxing Mongolia
    Seilkhanov
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