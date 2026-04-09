Nadezhda Ryabets brings Kazakhstan its first gold at Asian Boxing Championships
13:05, 9 April 2026
Kazakhstan's boxer Nadezhda Ryabets secured the Asian Championship 2026 title in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani defeated Uzbekistan's Rukhshona Parpieva in the women’s 80 kg final.
Dominating the opening round 5-0, Nadezhda Ryabets maintained her momentum in the second, outworking her opponent with superior accuracy and variety. The Kazakhstani boxer secured a unanimous decision victory, claiming her country’s first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Championships.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at the Asian Wrestling Championships.