Nadezhda Ryabets brings Kazakhstan its first gold at Asian Boxing Championships

The Kazakhstani defeated Uzbekistan's Rukhshona Parpieva in the women’s 80 kg final.

Dominating the opening round 5-0, Nadezhda Ryabets maintained her momentum in the second, outworking her opponent with superior accuracy and variety. The Kazakhstani boxer secured a unanimous decision victory, claiming her country’s first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Championships.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at the Asian Wrestling Championships.