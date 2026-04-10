Kazakhstan’s boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan earns silver at Asian Championships

Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Sabyrkhan climbed to the second step of the podium in the men’s under 70 kg weight category, after losing to Zeyad Eashash of Jordan.

After Torekhan dominated the first round 4-1, Zeyad staged a comeback in the second. Eshaish then took the final round, forcing Sabyrkhan to settle for second place.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Orazbek Assylkulov claims gold at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships.