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    Kazakhstan’s boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan earns silver at Asian Championships

    12:37, 10 April 2026

    Kazakhstani boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan claimed a silver medal after a loss in the men’s under 70 kg final at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan earns silver at Asian Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry

    Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Sabyrkhan climbed to the second step of the podium in the men’s under 70 kg weight category, after losing to Zeyad Eashash of Jordan.

    After Torekhan dominated the first round 4-1, Zeyad staged a comeback in the second. Eshaish then took the final round, forcing Sabyrkhan to settle for second place.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Orazbek Assylkulov claims gold at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships. 

    Sport Boxing Mongolia
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